Evander Kane To Judge ... Unmask My Abortion Accuser!

Evander Kane Claims 'Jane Doe' Must Reveal Real Name in Abortion Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE

NHL star Evander Kane is calling out "Jane Doe" -- claiming the woman accusing him of stiffing her out of $3 MILLION for aborting his child must reveal her REAL NAME if she's gonna proceed with her lawsuit.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the accuser filed a lawsuit against Kane claiming she's been dating the 27-year-old on-and-off since 2015 and had 2 abortions during their relationship.

But, in May 2018, the woman claims she got pregnant for the 3rd time -- but decided she wanted to keep the baby. It wasn't until Kane offered a $3 million check that she agreed to terminate.

In her suit, Doe claims she went through with the procedure but Kane never ponied up the dough -- so she sued.

Kane has previously denied the allegations -- and now he's filed new legal docs asking the judge to throw out the case.

In his papers, Kane argues that even if he did agree to the $3 million deal, it was made in a private, consensual sexual setting and the court has no authority to enforce it.

He also argues that since he's not accused of committing a crime, the accuser should not be able to hide behind an alias -- and if the case moves forward, she should use her real name instead of Jane Doe.

Kane's strategy is obvious -- if the judge forces her to reveal her name, Kane believes she would be more likely to drop the suit out of fear of embarrassment.

The judge has yet to rule.