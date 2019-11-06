George Lopez Says Battery Acid Attack Is Tearing America Further Apart

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

George Lopez is making an emotional plea to all Americans ... either we all get along, or we all pack up and ship out and leave this country to the people who were really here first.

We got the comedian at LAX and asked for his reaction to the white man arrested for allegedly dousing a Latino with battery acid ... and George says it's another example of what's tearing this nation apart.

In case you missed it ... Mahud Villalaz, a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru, suffered second-degree burns to his face after being confronted and attacked by a white man outside a restaurant in Milwaukee. Authorities say they are investigating the case as a hate crime.

George gets super emotional, calling the incident horrible and making note that victims like Mahud never retaliate. He says this isn't the America we should strive to live in.

The way George sees it, what happened in Milwaukee is part of an alarming trend ... he says he's seen too many white people acting like Captain America, pretending they are the "f**king keeper of the f**king border" and confronting minorities in the street.

George says we're all outsiders when we boil it down ... so no one gets to decide who belongs and who doesn't.