La Fleur Bouquets: Fleurtopia Coming to L.A. Get The First Look Inside

Instagram influencers rejoice ... an immersive floral concept museum is coming to Los Angeles ... and TMZ has the first look inside the petal-packed palace that's perfect for pics!!!

La Fleur Bouquets is launching Fleurtopia, an immersive floral experience, November 22 at Westfield Topanga mall in Los Angeles ... and it's about to blow up your timeline.

Check out the gallery ... it's easy to see why Fleurtopia is going to be crawling with celebs and social media stars in search of the perfect shot ... there are over 20 flower photo ops, including a rose pit, concrete jungle room and infinity petal room!!!

Play video content

Fleurtopia is designed by the same folks who create works of flower art for some huge celebs ... like this floral recreation of Kim Kardashian's perfume for her 39th birthday.

Tickets to the exhibit are $28, and you get an hour inside to smell the flowers and snap your pics ... but hey, totally worth it for IG likes right?!?