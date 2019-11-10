Blac Chyna Tries to Help Mom Tokyo Toni Find a Man with a Proper Stroke

Play video content Exclusive Zeus

Blac Chyna is trying to help Tokyo Toni find true love by making sure her mom's suitors know how to pleasure a woman!!! Yep, go ahead and file this vid under super awkward

The clip is from TT's new reality dating show, "Tokyo Toni: Finding Love ASAP" -- and in it, Blac Chyna, Toni and 'Love & Hip Hop' star Lyrica Garrett are sizing up one of Tokyo's eligible bachelors. The women encourage him to, umm ... show off his best bedroom stroke.

We'll say this ... the guy gave it his best shot, but Tokyo looked a little too hot and too fast for him to handle. Blac Chyna was NOT impressed and seemed more concerned the dude was gonna break something ... like his hip!

TT joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" and said there's one thing she's looking for more than anything else in a man ... and it involves looks. Or, the lack thereof.