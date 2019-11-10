Laurel Griggs 'SNL' and Broadway Actress ... Dead at 13

Laurel Griggs, a 13-year-old actress on the rise with credits that include "SNL" and a Tony Award-winning Broadway actress is dead.

The cause of death is unknown and something of a mystery. She died on November 5 but the death didn't surface until this weekend. No cause of death was revealed.

Laurel made her Broadway debut in 2013 at age 6 as Polly in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." She's best known for her role in "ONCE" opposite Scarlett Johansson ... which she performed for 17 months between 2013 and 2015. "ONCE" also won a Tony.

Laurel made appearances on 2 episodes of 'SNL' and also on Amazon's "Cafe Society" alongside Steve Carell.

Actress Eliza Holland Madore, who played Ivanka in "ONCE" expressed her heartbreak ... "I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters. Laurel - you were always smiling and always made other people laugh,”

Madore went on ... “I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes to her family.”