Alex Trebek Gets Emotional When Contestant Answers 'We Love You, Alex'

Alex Trebek got super emotional after a "Jeopardy!" contestant honored the host with a heartfelt message on the final round of Monday's game show ... choking up as he read the guy's answer.

The beloved game show host could barely hold back tears during the "Final Jeopardy" round when contestant Dhruv Gaur wrote an answer that tugged at Alex's heartstrings.

"We love you, Alex," Gaur wrote after being stumped on the answer ... drawing a heart to symbolize the word love.

Alex read the answer, choked up and thanked the contestant for his kind gesture, pausing a moment to collect himself before moving on with the show.