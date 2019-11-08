Pat Sajak Sidelined By Emergency Surgery, Vanna White To Host

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Pat Sajak is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for a blocked intestine ... opening the door for Vanna White to host "Wheel of Fortune."

Production sources tell TMZ ... Pat is going to be sidelined for two weeks, during which Vanna will fill his shoes on the hosting front.

"Wheel of Fortune" is currently shooting Disney Week at its Los Angeles studio ... and our production sources tell us the person turning the letters will have mouse ears ... in case you can't figure it out, we're talking Mickey Mouse!!!

The show announced it canceled its Thursday taping because Pat went under the knife, and taping resumed Friday with Vanna stepping in as host. Sajak is said to be resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back on the job.

Getty

Pat's been the host of "Wheel of Fortune" -- the longest-running syndicated game show in the country -- since 1982, and Vanna's been turning the letters since then as well.

'Wheel' and "Jeopardy" are owned by the same company and are 2 of the most successful shows in TV syndication. Pat's now laid up, and Alex Trebek is battling pancreatic cancer and is undergoing a second round of chemo, though he has not missed a show.