American Tourist Goes on Racist Rant, Gets Arrested in Thailand

An unhinged American tourist in Thailand went on a disgusting and disturbing tirade in front of a crowd of onlookers ... and got hauled away in handcuffs.

This footage of Daniel Franckowiak's rant is pretty appalling -- he starts by hurling threats at the person filming, saying ... "I kill people, I rape children, I kill f****ts. I'm real! I'll f***ing kill and rape you too!"

He then follows up his homophobic slur with a racist one, calling a woman a "coward c***k bitch."

Franckowiak continues to threaten people in front of a restaurant in Chiang Mai, and tells one man his skin looks like "the ass of a f***ing cow" before the authorities show up to arrest him. His response ... "put me on YouTube and make me famous."

The embarrassing U.S. tourist reportedly hails from Bismark, North Dakota and was busted for criminal damage -- he allegedly broke a window at the restaurant.