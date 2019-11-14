Ohio Bobcats Coach Dances Like A Maniac After Win ... Billionaire Strut!!!

Play video content Breaking News

Ohio Bobcats basketball coach Jeff Boals channeled his inner Conor McGregor to celebrate a huge road win on Wednesday ... and it's an epic collection of cringe-worthy and awesome moves!!

The 'Cats are off to a hot 3-0 start under the first-year coach ... and it's safe to say the players are LOVING the new guy, 'cause they joined his locker room dance-off after beating Iona in New York, 81-72.

The video is hilarious -- there's the billi strut, shoulder-brushing and a bunch of other moves that would make Chris Brown blush.

Okay, maybe that's not true ... but it definitely looks like the boys in Athens are having a helluva time.

Boals -- a former Bobcats hooper himself -- also served as an assistant coach at Ohio State before taking the head coaching gig at Stony Brook from 2016-2019.