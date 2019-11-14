School Shooting in Santa Clarita California, Multiple Victims Reported

Breaking News

An active shooter situation is going down at a high school in California ... and at least 5 people have been injured, according to the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department.

Authorities in Los Angeles County responded Thursday morning to reports of shots being fired at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita ... and an Asian male suspect wearing all black is still at large.

Saugus HS was placed on lockdown -- along with all schools in the district -- as at least 2 reported shooting victims have been loaded into ambulances and taken to the hospital. Various reports say as many as 7 people have been injured.

Students evacuate after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. https://t.co/D6PjO6Y4F7 pic.twitter.com/YD3iGA7Ol5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2019 @NBCNews

A video does show some students being evacuated with an armed officer.

Cops are still on the hunt for the suspect.

Story developing ...