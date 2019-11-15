Kim Kardashian Visits Rodney Reed on Death Row

Exclusive Getty/AP

Kim Kardashian West isn't just lobbying to set a death row inmate free ... she met with him face-to-face with the clock ticking to try to figure out a plan.

We broke the story ... Kim's desperately trying to stay the execution of Rodney Reed -- which was originally scheduled for November 20 -- because she and many others believe there is substantial evidence to exonerate him of the murder he was convicted of more than 20 years ago.

Lucky for both Kim and Rodney, on Friday the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued the stay of execution -- recommending a 120-day reprieve.

Our sources say Kim -- who traveled to Texas with Kanye for his upcoming performance at Joel Osteen's church -- was granted special permission by authorities to meet with Reed Friday.

We're told she wanted the chance to speak with him in person, hear his story and hash out a last-ditch effort to save his life. As we told you, she's publicly pleaded for Governor Greg Abbott to stop the execution.

PLEASE @GovAbbott How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest. I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 19, 2019 @KimKardashian

Rodney is on death row in Livingston, TX for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites -- where cops initially said he'd raped, assaulted and strangled her to death. Reed has claimed the 2 had a consensual affair, but he's maintained his innocence of killing her for over 20 years now.

Just recently, a former inmate claimed to know the real murderer -- the guy alleges Stites' own fiance confessed to him while behind bars that he killed her for sleeping around.