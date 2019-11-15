Montae Nicholson Returns To Redskins Practice Amid Police Investigation

Breaking News Getty

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is back at practice ... this while an investigation into a 21-year-old woman's death continues.

Nicholson was one of two men who brought an unconscious and unresponsive woman to an E.R. in Ashburn, Virginia on Thursday at around 1:30 AM. Officials say the woman died at the hospital and all signs point to a drug overdose.

Nicholson has NOT been arrested or accused of any wrongdoing -- but officials are VERY curious about what happened before she arrived at the hospital. We're told Nicholson is cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues.

The 23-year-old defensive back had missed practice on Thursday to deal with the matter ... but on Friday, Nicholson was back with his team, wearing sweats and his #35 jersey.

Montae Nicholson at Redskins practice. I wasn’t expecting that. pic.twitter.com/86zKHhnkWZ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2019 @JPFinlayNBCS

Nicholson has yet to comment on the situation ... and it's unclear if he'll play this weekend against the New York Jets.