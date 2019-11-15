Queens of The Stone Age Singer Josh Homme's Wife Files For Separation

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is splitting from his wife ... she just filed for separation after 12 years of marriage.

According to court records ... Josh's wife, Brody Dalle-Homme, filed docs Friday for legal separation. It's not clear what led to the split.

Josh and Brody tied the knot way back in 2007 after dating for a couple years. The former couple has three children together ... including 13-year-old daughter, Camille, 8-year-old son, Orrin, and 3-year-old son, Wolf.

Brody's from Australia and was 17 when they first met. Josh was 23.