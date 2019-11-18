Kim Kardashian West Says Rodney Reed Praised Jesus When Execution Got Delayed

Play video content NBC

Kim Kardashian West says an overwhelming sense of relief and hope filled the room when Rodney Reed learned his execution had been delayed ... and she could "feel his soul" as he got emotional about it -- she could feel it, because she was there.

Kim told Jenna Bush Hager on "Today" about visiting with the death row inmate last week as he was just days away from his scheduled execution for a 1996 murder conviction -- a crime she believes he did not commit.

She was sitting with Reed when he got word that the highest court in Texas has issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration, and Kim says it was extremely emotional ... Rodney let out a "Praise Jesus."

Kim was also asked about getting involved in the Reed case and how she came to the decision to tweet at Texas Governor Greg Abbott about it ... she says it's a strategic process, and she does her homework.

She adds that she's extremely proud of the bipartisan support for Rodney's cause, and explains why she turned her focus to prison reform in the first place. Hint -- it starts with her own family.

Kim also responds to the victim's family's belief that Reed is indeed guilty ... she says she's sympathetic, but still wants to make sure all the evidence is released.