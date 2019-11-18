LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Dwight Howard Sip On $3K Cognac
LeBron James Sippin' $3K Cognac ... With Anthony Davis
11/18/2019 11:20 AM PT
The team that drinks super expensive, rare cognac together ... wins titles together??
Los Angeles Lakers hope so, 'cause LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo sipped on the $3,000 a bottle Louis XIII at a fancy L.A. hotel this weekend.
The All-Star studded private dinner went down Saturday night at Mr. C Beverly Hills ... and it was all to celebrate AD gracing the cover of Haute Living magazine.
H.L. and XO hosted the event and invited all AD's superstar teammates ... and his agent, Rich Paul.
There was (very, very expensive) booze ... but there wasn't any crazy turn up this time.
We're told the Lakers stars sipped on Louis XIII ... but all left before 10 PM 'cause they had a game Sunday night against the Hawks.
The Lakers -- 11-2 for the season and in 1st place -- won the game easily, 122-101.
So yeah, no hangover here.
24 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.