NFL Announcer Muses About Growing 'Dirty Sanchez' Mustache During Broadcast

Dear Adam Archuleta ...

A "Dirty Sanchez" mustache isn't what you think it is -- it's WAYYYY WORSE -- and you probably shouldn't be referencing it during an NFL game ON LIVE TV!!

Excuse me? Adam Archuleta on his ability to grow a mustache: “I could probably squeeze out maybe a dirty sanchez...” pic.twitter.com/jmnQFaMHdN — Tyee Klubber (@SeaTJK) November 17, 2019 @SeaTJK

For those unaware, a "Dirty Sanchez" is most commonly described on Urban Dictionary as a temporary mustache wiped on to one's face ... and it's comprised of fecal matter.

In other words, it's a poop 'stache!

Good times, huh?!

Anyway, Archuleta -- former NFL star-turned-broadcaster -- was working the Bills vs. Dolphins game for CBS this weekend with Spero Dedes, when Spero asked if Adam could grow a mustache by next week.

"I could probably squeeze out maybe a Dirty Sanchez, not really a full stache," Archuleta said.

Ewwwwwwwwww!!!!!!

Innocent mistake? Yeah, probably.

Will this haunt him for a while? Yeah, probably.