NFL Announcer Muses About Growing 'Dirty Sanchez' Mustache During Broadcast
NFL Announcer Adam Archuleta Muses About Growing 'Dirty Sanchez' Mustache ... During Broadcast
11/18/2019 6:29 AM PT
Dear Adam Archuleta ...
A "Dirty Sanchez" mustache isn't what you think it is -- it's WAYYYY WORSE -- and you probably shouldn't be referencing it during an NFL game ON LIVE TV!!
Excuse me? Adam Archuleta on his ability to grow a mustache: “I could probably squeeze out maybe a dirty sanchez...” pic.twitter.com/jmnQFaMHdN— Tyee Klubber (@SeaTJK) November 17, 2019 @SeaTJK
For those unaware, a "Dirty Sanchez" is most commonly described on Urban Dictionary as a temporary mustache wiped on to one's face ... and it's comprised of fecal matter.
In other words, it's a poop 'stache!
Good times, huh?!
Anyway, Archuleta -- former NFL star-turned-broadcaster -- was working the Bills vs. Dolphins game for CBS this weekend with Spero Dedes, when Spero asked if Adam could grow a mustache by next week.
"I could probably squeeze out maybe a Dirty Sanchez, not really a full stache," Archuleta said.
Ewwwwwwwwww!!!!!!
Innocent mistake? Yeah, probably.
Will this haunt him for a while? Yeah, probably.
So far, Adam has yet to comment on the situation -- guessing he's gonna say the whole thing stinks.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.