NFL Announcer Muses About Growing 'Dirty Sanchez' Mustache During Broadcast

NFL Announcer Adam Archuleta Muses About Growing 'Dirty Sanchez' Mustache ... During Broadcast

11/18/2019 6:29 AM PT
Dear Adam Archuleta ...

A "Dirty Sanchez" mustache isn't what you think it is -- it's WAYYYY WORSE -- and you probably shouldn't be referencing it during an NFL game ON LIVE TV!!

For those unaware, a "Dirty Sanchez" is most commonly described on Urban Dictionary as a temporary mustache wiped on to one's face ... and it's comprised of fecal matter.

In other words, it's a poop 'stache!

Good times, huh?!

Anyway, Archuleta -- former NFL star-turned-broadcaster -- was working the Bills vs. Dolphins game for CBS this weekend with Spero Dedes, when Spero asked if Adam could grow a mustache by next week.

"I could probably squeeze out maybe a Dirty Sanchez, not really a full stache," Archuleta said.

Ewwwwwwwwww!!!!!!

Innocent mistake? Yeah, probably.

Will this haunt him for a while? Yeah, probably.

So far, Adam has yet to comment on the situation -- guessing he's gonna say the whole thing stinks.

