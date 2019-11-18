Colin Kaepernick Sends Workout Video to All 32 NFL Teams

Exclusive Getty

Colin Kaepernick's team has sent the full video of his Saturday workout to all 32 NFL clubs, TMZ Sports has learned ... and now the waiting game begins.

Sources connected to Kap tell us turning the video around quickly was a priority and they had it out within 24 hours of the Atlanta workout.

We're told Colin also sent a note to each team saying he's ready, willing and able to visit with any team for an interview and/or workout (as teams usually do) if there's real interest.

Of course, the most important thing for Team Kap is making sure decision-makers get a chance to see Colin's skills for themselves so they can quickly evaluate him and hopefully make an offer.

The immediate reaction to the workout from the scouts who attended was reportedly good -- with one NFL exec telling ESPN's Adam Schefter his arm talent is "elite."

Directly after the workout, Kaepernick had a message for NFL owners, GMs, coaches and even Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We’re out here, we’re ready to play, we’re ready to go anywhere."

Not everyone was stoked about the workout -- several high profile media members including Stephen A. Smith felt Kap's decision to bail on the official NFL workout and hold his own open workout instead cut heavily against him.

Jay-Z felt the same way -- telling people he was disappointed with the way things went down because Colin "turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt."