Colin Kaepernick Holding Open Workout ... Invites NFL Teams

Colin Kaepernick will showcase his talent for NFL teams at a private workout in Atlanta on Saturday in hopes of getting another shot at playing in the league.

... and get this -- the workout was arranged by the NFL!

A memo was sent to every NFL team informing them about the workout session ... which will include throwing drills and an interview session with interested parties.

The biggest question ... will any team take Colin up on the offer and attend the workout?

There are plenty of teams in need of a QB -- starting and backups -- starting with the Cincinnati Bengals, who suck right now.

Kaepernick has been working out and training 5 days a week for years in the hopes of getting back to the NFL ... but said recently no teams have called him for a workout.

Ya gotta assume ... if a team does show up, they will ask him about his kneeling protest and if he plans to continue to take a knee during the national anthem if he does sign with a team.

Remember, Kap's former 49ers' teammate, Eric Reid -- who took a knee with Colin -- is currently playing with the Carolina Panthers and still kneels for the anthem.

Interestingly enough, Cam Newton just went to IR with a foot injury -- so there could be room for a QB over there ... we'll see if they attend the workout.

Colin hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick sued the NFL claiming the league colluded to blackball him because of his protest -- but they later settled the case.