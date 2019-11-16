Colin Kaepernick Moves Workout After Dispute with NFL

Breaking News Getty

More drama!

Colin Kaepernick will NOT have his NFL workout at the Atlanta Falcons facility at 12 PM PT as planned ... but it will go down at a separate location.

According to Colin's reps, the NFL refused to allow media to observe the workout, which didn't jive with Kap.

Also, Kap's team claims the NFL wanted him to sign an "unusual liability waiver" which "rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr Kaepernick's representatives."

"Based on prior conduct by the NFL league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process."

As a result, Kaeprnick is moving the workout to a nearby high school and it will be open to the media.

"Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today."

We're told Kap has a team of WRs to work with and plans and going through with the workout at 1pm PT.

A bunch of protesters and supporters alike had gathered outside the Falcons facility to both cheer and speak out against Kap. Guessing they'll be moving to the new location as well.