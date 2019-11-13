Miami Dolphins Sending Rep to Colin Kaepernick Workout
11/13/2019 8:51 AM PT
8:48 AM PT -- Other head coaches are weighing in on the workout at their Wednesday meetings with the media ...
Baltimore Ravens -- John Harbaugh says he does not know if the team will have a representative at the QB's workout.
Dallas Cowboys -- Jason Garrett says he's "not really in tune" with Kaepernick's situation and is unaware if the team will send a rep to the workout.
At least ONE team has committed to sending a rep to the Colin Kaepernick workout on Saturday -- the Miami Dolphins -- but the question is ... who will attend???
Remember, one of Colin's demands is that the workout must be attended by real shot-callers and decision-makers to ensure the workout is legit and not a PR stunt.
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was asked if his team will be sending anyone ... because the QB situation in MIA is HORRIBLE ... and Flores said they're planning on going.
"We'll have someone there," Flores said ... "We'll see what he looks like."
"We like our quarterback situation right now. We're going to do our due diligence."
Kaepernick says he expects "head coaches and GMs" -- so we'll see if Flores makes the trip.
Meanwhile, NY Jets head coach Adam Gase was also asked if his team is planning on going ... but he declined to answer, saying he's focused on the Redskins.
As we previously reported, Kaepernick is set to work out in Atlanta on Saturday in the hopes of getting back into the NFL after being out of the league for 3 years.
Originally published -- 8:29 AM PT
