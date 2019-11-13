Miami Dolphins Sending Rep to Colin Kaepernick Workout

Breaking News IMAGN

At least ONE team has committed to sending a rep to the Colin Kaepernick workout on Saturday -- the Miami Dolphins -- but the question is ... who will attend???

Remember, one of Colin's demands is that the workout must be attended by real shot-callers and decision-makers to ensure the workout is legit and not a PR stunt.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was asked if his team will be sending anyone ... because the QB situation in MIA is HORRIBLE ... and Flores said they're planning on going.

"We'll have someone there," Flores said ... "We'll see what he looks like."

"We like our quarterback situation right now. We're going to do our due diligence."

Kaepernick says he expects "head coaches and GMs" -- so we'll see if Flores makes the trip.

Meanwhile, NY Jets head coach Adam Gase was also asked if his team is planning on going ... but he declined to answer, saying he's focused on the Redskins.