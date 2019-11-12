Colin Kaepernick to NFL, I Want Shot Callers At My Workout

Exclusive Details Getty

Colin Kaepernick had some demands before agreeing to work with the NFL to conduct a private workout this weekend ... starting with making sure teams were sending serious decision-makers and not the peons.

We've spoken with multiple sources about the workout and were told the NFL contacted Kap's camp first after multiple teams reached out to the league to express interest in the QB.

We're told the league gave Colin a hard deadline on whether he was in or out -- and Colin responded with a few demands of his own.

First, Colin wanted to make sure the workout would be a "legitimate process" -- and not a P.R. stunt.

There is an expectation from Colin's side that the league will provide a list of team officials who will attend.

We're also told Colin pushed back on the workout date because he felt Saturday is a tough day for NFL teams since most teams are traveling and prepping for a game on Sunday.

But, the NFL wouldn't budge and Colin ultimately agreed to do the workout on Saturday. It's still unclear why the league was so dead set on Sat.

Colin tweeted about the workout on Tuesday -- making his expectations crystal clear ... he wants BOSSES on the premises.

"I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."