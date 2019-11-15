Colin Kaepernick Lands In Atlanta for NFL Workout Decked Out In Nike
Colin Kaepernick Touches Down in Atlanta ... For NFL Workout
11/15/2019 12:50 AM PT
The QB has landed!
Colin Kaepernick flew into Atlanta on Thursday to get ready for his NFL workout -- and our sources say he's already in game mode.
Kap touched down around 5 AM in hopes of getting through the airport without fanfare -- and he pretty much did.
We're told he was with a very small group of people and the person who shot the pic tells us, "He looked like he was focused."
Of course, Colin was decked out in Nike gear -- no shock considering he has a deal with the Swoosh, which has stuck with him through everything.
Next up for Colin ... showtime on Saturday -- when roughly a dozen NFL teams will have reps at the Atlanta Falcons facility to evaluate the 32-year-old.
There's been a ton of stuff going down behind the scenes ... Kap's camp wanted the workout on a weekday so more NFL team decision makers could attend. He also wants a list of team reps attending the workout, something the NFL says it will NOT provide.
Despite the drama, the good news is Kap is in ATL and ready to go to work. Let's see what happens next.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.