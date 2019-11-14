Hue Jackson Will Run Colin Kaepernick Workout, NFL Says

Getty

Ex-Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills at the Colin Kaepernick workout on Saturday, the NFL has announced.

The league issued a statement saying ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin will also be in attendance and involved in some capacity.

According to the NFL, 11 teams will send reps to attend the workout -- Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Washington.

Getty

It's possible more will join the list -- but the NFL wants Kap and his fans to know video of the workout will be sent to all 32 teams ... "including head coaches and general managers."

There's definitely an issue behind the scenes involving Kap's camp and the NFL.

We're told Kap's camp was under the impression they would be getting a list of team representatives who will attend the workout. The NFL says they made no such promise.

Colin's concern is that NFL teams could send lowly peons instead of high-powered decision-makers. He wants to make sure he's flexing his skills for the right people.