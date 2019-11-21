Deontay Wilder Says Ruiz Will Smash Joshua, Then I'll Smash Ruiz!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Ya can't say Deontay Wilder isn't a planner ... he's got his next fight scheduled for 2020 all mapped out -- and it sounds AWESOME!!!

The Bronze Bomber is gearing up to fight Luis Ortiz on Saturday at the MGM Grand on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View ... but he's super confident he'll crush Ortiz, which sets up another huge fight.

"After I get past Ortiz, then [Tyson Fury]. And, then after Fury, the winner of [Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua]. I'm thinking Ruiz will get that one. And, we'll have a big unification bout!"

Boom!

Of course, it all starts with Ortiz -- and if you remember the last time these two monsters stepped in the ring in March 2018, it was VIOLENT!

Wilder knocked Ortiz down in the 5th -- but fought back and ALMOST knocked Wilder out in the 7th -- only to get put down by the champion in the 10th. Insane fight.

We also spoke with Deontay about the new trend of UFC fighters calling for fights with boxing stars and if he'd be interested in taking on an MMA star.

"I don't think I would have a purpose to," Wilder said ... noting that he wants to fight for 6 more years, establishing himself as the greatest heavyweight ever and then retire.