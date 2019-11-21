Jamie Lynn Spears and 'Zoey 101' Alums On Set with 'All That'

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Jamie Lynn Spears and the cast of "Zoey 101" are finally back together for a reboot ... but it's for another beloved show Nickelodeon brought back to life.

TMZ's learned Spears and several of her former castmates reunited Thursday on the set of "All That" ... the long-running sketch comedy show from the '90s that returned to TV this summer with an all-new cast.

It's unclear if Jamie and company were filming for an episode of the "All That" reboot or if it's some sort of promo shoot ... but it definitely suggests a 'Zoey' revival is close to becoming a reality.

We broke the story in July ... Spears was in talks to reprise her iconic role, as the grown-up mom version of Zoey a decade later. A bunch of cast members even got together for dinner amid talks the show was coming back.

Our sources say the entire cast is willing to make the reboot happen, but negotiations with the network still haven't gotten off the ground. We're told there are some meetings planned for next week.

Along with featuring Spears ... "Zoey 101" is known for helping launch the careers of stars like Victoria Justice and Austin Butler. The original "All That" is known for launching the careers of Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon.