'Little Women: LA' Star Christy Gibel Wants to Be Single Now

"Little Women: LA" star Christy Gibel is dying to be single right away ... she's asking a court to change her marital status ASAP and to go back to her maiden name.

Christy is going through a nasty legal war with her estranged husband, Todd Gibel ... and according to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Christy wants to be officially single and have her name restored to Christy Lynn McGinity, even though the court has not yet finalized the split of the former couple's assets.

In the docs, Christy says she wants her maiden name back because she's pregnant and doesn't want the name Gibel anywhere near her baby's birth certificate.

TMZ broke the story ... Christy's moving on fast from Todd, and she's expecting with her new BF's child. Remember, Christy claimed she and Todd had a sexless marriage.

Fact is, Christy doesn't NEED the name change for her baby -- she could put whatever name she wants on the birth certificate -- but maybe she's just a stickler for details.

According to the docs, Christy says she also needs to get a new driver's license and passport and she wants to use her maiden name on both.

Even if she gets a single status and the name change, she and Todd still have to settle support and property issues at a later date.