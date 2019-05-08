'Little Women's' Christy Gibel Seeks Restraining Order Against Husband

"Little Women: LA" star Christy Gibel says she needs court-ordered protection against her husband, and she needs it now ... TMZ has learned.
The reality TV star filed court docs Wednesday in L.A. County asking a judge to grant her a temporary restraining order against her hubby of 5 years -- Todd Gibel.
Our Christy sources claim Todd has been making life for her and her 19-year-old daughter from another relationship miserable in a number of threatening ways. For one, Christy says Todd has been impersonating her via email and shutting her out of her social media accounts. She also suspects he's been ripping up her mail.
On a more petty level ... Christy says Todd's been doing stuff like unnecessarily raising the temperature in the house to unbearable levels. For that reason and others ... Christy says she fears for her life and needs a force field between her and Todd.
The married couple has certainly been going through a tough time lately, as Todd has been battling depression. He told us late last month that he'd be seeking treatment to better his condition -- which he explained was severely affecting his marriage to Christy.
At the time, Todd said ... "Right now Christy and I still live together, but we are just co-existing."
Hope everyone is enjoying #LittleWomenLA. This will be my last post on social media for a little while. This first week on my medicine has been a little rough. The dry mouth and occasional nausea aren't too bad it's more how I've been treated by others in my own home. Christy has done nothing but try to rattle my cage. It started when she thought it would be helpful if she took out the @directv shut off my phone; except for calls, and pulled out the wifi router and it magically ended up smashed on the floor. I do my therapy through @talkspace and she knew she was causing me to miss my appointment that night. I also recently found out Christy had been @facebook messaging my ex wife and told her she was going to send her my daughter's ashes and it would be great to fly her out and film a special. Who does that?? Thats fucking sick!! Last night was the last straw for me when her niece showed up at midnight while I was sleeping. Our dog Daisy doesnt like her (nor do I) and Dasiy would not stop barking. This went on until past 2am. Christy knew this would spike my anxiety. I asked if Cortney could stay at a hotel but was I told "Nope, she's family." Before you ask, yes I have all this documented and in safe hands. I dont care anymore about saving my marriage. I just want to be me again.
There's been more drama at home, it seems, in recent days -- social media posts Todd's been putting up paint a picture of constant arguing over family coming to visit and their dogs.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Todd even called cops late Sunday night ... complaining about Christy's pup not shutting its yap when her niece came to visit. We're told cops instructed them to figure it out amongst themselves.
Would someone please reach out to @lilchristyrocks of #littlewomenla & ask her to PLEASE return my dog? She is boarding him at @evergreenanimal and they will only release him to her and the police told me there is nothing they can do as it's a "civil matter." I gave her permission to board him for the afternoon on Monday with our other dogs cuz she wanted the cleaning ladies to come to the house and she keeps extending his stay against my will and she made it so they can only release him to her.
They tried doing that by boarding all three of their dogs up for a day -- Monday, we're told -- but it appears Todd's now fighting with Christy about that too ... saying she's not releasing his own dog, Elvis, to him and holding it hostage against his will.
It's interesting ... if push comes to shove, you gotta wonder who'll have to move out -- as our sources tell us both Todd and Christy are on the lease to their place.