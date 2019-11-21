WWE'S Mark Henry To Jim Cornette, Apologize Or Admit You Don't Like Black People

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

WWE legend Mark Henry says he was CRUSHED by Jim Cornette's racist comments -- and he wants the announcer to either apologize ... or just fess up to hating black people.

"It just hurts, man," Henry tells TMZ Sports ... "As much as I can say, I’m disappointed and I hope that he can try to fix this. But, some people just don’t like people of color."

Of course, Cornette pissed off a LOT of people Tuesday during an episode of "NWA Power" -- he used offensive language to describe a wrestler's toughness.

"He’s the only man I’ve ever known that can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia," Cornette said. Yeesh.

Enter Mark Henry ... who's known Cornette for decades and tells TMZ Sports he really hopes Jim will step up and do the right thing.

"I would say, 'Jim ... please apologize, and mean it. And if you don’t mean it, then go all the way Darth Vader and tell I just don’t like black people.'"

"At least I know who you are. And, then I can get rid of this feeling that I have in my heart. It’s like having your mother or father disown you. I feel like a sense of mourning."

The hardest part for Henry ... he claims Cornette played an integral role in his wrestling carer and he REALLY hopes Jim isn't a racist.

"Prior to all of this, the relationship that I had with Jim Cornette has been really, really good. He taught me a lot about pro wrestling. He allowed me into his home to look at his archive. He helped me to be the wrestler that I became. And, I probably wouldn’t have been the guy without him."