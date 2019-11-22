'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Star Brett Dalton Files for Divorce
3:55 PM PT -- According to the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- the two split August 1, 2019. Dalton wants joint legal and physical custody and will pay Melissa child support.
Brett Dalton's marriage could no longer be shielded ... from the ultimate blow of divorce.
The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" star filed for divorce Friday in L.A. from his wife Melissa Trn ... TMZ has learned. The couple wed in December 2015 but dated for several years before he popped the question.
Brett and Melissa have a 7-year-old daughter together, so they'll have custody and child support issues to work out ... among other things of course.
The 2 met while they were attending the Yale School of Drama together. Melissa is a costume designer, currently working in NYC.
Brett's best known for playing Grant Ward on the first 5 seasons of 'S.H.I.E.L.D.'
