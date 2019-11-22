'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Star Brett Dalton Files for Divorce

Exclusive Getty

Brett Dalton's marriage could no longer be shielded ... from the ultimate blow of divorce.

The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" star filed for divorce Friday in L.A. from his wife Melissa Trn ... TMZ has learned. The couple wed in December 2015 but dated for several years before he popped the question.

Brett and Melissa have a 7-year-old daughter together, so they'll have custody and child support issues to work out ... among other things of course.

The 2 met while they were attending the Yale School of Drama together. Melissa is a costume designer, currently working in NYC.