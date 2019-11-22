Lizzo Celebrates with Sister and Friends at Disneyland

MEGA

Lizzo has many reasons to be happy ... so a trip to The Happiest Place on Earth was in order.

The Record of the Year nominee and her sister had a fun evening out with friends Thursday at Disneyland to celebrate both her sister's birthday ... and Lizzo's 8 Grammy noms.

We're told the group had a blast all over the park hitting up popular rides like Space Mountain, It's a Small World, the Matterhorn Bobsleds ... and even made their way over to Disney California Adventure for Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!

Even better ... Lizzo and company splurged for a VIP tour guide so they didn't have to wait in any long lines.

At one point the "Truth Hurts" singer took a break to check her phone and enjoy a chocolate-covered frozen banana ... with Minnie Mouse ears on and everything.

And if you're wondering about the woman in the sexy Santa outfit on her sweatshirt ... it seems Lizzo's promoting a raunchy new single called "Christmas Time" by celeb hairstylist, Shelby Swain.

