Lizzo Sued by Postmates Delivery Person for Defamation

Lizzo may have bitten off more than she could chew by claiming a Postmates driver stole her food ... because the driver is now coming after her in court.

Tiffany Wells claims in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Lizzo has really screwed up her life when she went on social media and posted a picture of Tiffany claiming she pilfered the meal she was delivering to Lizzo's Boston hotel back in September.

Lizzo belatedly acknowledged she was wrong and Tiffany did nothing wrong. In fact, Tiffany went beyond what she had to do to find Lizzo in the hotel, but she was nowhere to be seen so Tiffany eventually left.

Tiffany also notes Postmates sided with her, and she moved on to the next delivery like she was supposed to after she couldn't reach Lizzo.

Tiffany says she's received threats and is concerned for her safety. She no longer works for Postmates because of the Lizzo incident. She says she lives in fear and is subject to ridicule and humiliation, along with stress and anxiety.