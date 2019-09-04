Lizzo in Control of Bottle Service at Made in America After-Party

Add this to the reasons why Lizzo is 100 percent that bitch ... she's got no problem taking bottles of champagne straight to the dome!!!

Lizzo had a helluva holiday weekend, that was only beginning when she performed at the Made in America festival. Turns out things got REAL afterward when she partied with DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion -- hitting up NOTO Philadelphia and handling the bottle service all on her own.

The "Truth Hurts" singer had good reason to celebrate Sunday night ... her catchy track's been one of the summer's hottest hits, and it just snagged the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts after she killed it with her VMAs performance.

No wonder Megan gave Lizzo a huge hug!!!

Lizzo stole the show at Jay-Z's annual music fest, and everyone went WILD when DaBaby joined her on stage and started grinding on her!!!

The good times kept rolling deep into the night as she rocked a "100% That Bitch" t-shirt while turning up.