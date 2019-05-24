Lizzo Says Her DMs Are Full of F*** Boys!!!

Lizzo My DMs Are Full of F*** Boys!!!

Lizzo's die-hard fans are of a certain type ... they are "f*** boys" ... according to her.

She was on the streets of New York City Thursday, when Adam Glyn asked the wildly popular singer if she's getting lots of DMs from obsessed fans. She didn't hesitate to answer.

FYI ... Lizzo has a song, "Juice," where she warns women, "I think he got lost in my DMs, You better come get your man, I think he wanna be way more than friends."

She's on a roll. Her song, "Truth Hurts," is currently #42 on Billboard Hot 100. She's also coming off a successful performance at Coachella.

And, there's this ... she tells us who she'd like to collab with ... and it would not disappoint.