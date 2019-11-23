Harvard-Yale Football Game Delayed Over Student Climate Change Protest

Play video content Breaking News ESPN

The Harvard-Yale college football game that's underway in New Haven is currently on hold because a bunch of students stormed the field to protest climate change.

It appears the protest got underway between the second and third quarters of the game, as swarms of people strolled out from the bleachers and elsewhere with signs that read, "NOBODY WINS: YALE & HARVARD ARE COMPLICIT IN CLIMATE INJUSTICE."

It appears students from both universities are sitting in together, and it quickly snowballed into a mass demonstration, with more than a quarter of the gridiron taken up by bodies.

What's interesting is the fact that ESPNU -- where the game is being broadcast -- has turned the cameras away from the ruckus on the field. Right now, the network has switched over to a completely different game ... obviously, they don't wanna air any of that noise.

As for what's gonna happen next ... it looks like cops are getting involved. Reports on the ground say that arrests are being made -- but, frankly, it might take a while. There looks to be at least 100 different heads out there, most of whom seem pretty down to go to jail.

The deans of both schools are also on the pitch, apparently attempting to talk to the students. Their beef seems to be with endowment money that students seem to think is being invested in the fossil fuel industry ... they want their schools to divest.