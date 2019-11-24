Joe Giudice Shows Off His Italian Digs, Vastly Different from NJ Mansion

Play video content

Joe Giudice went from mansion living in a ritzy area of New Jersey to a holding cell and now ... to a cool little apartment in his homeland of Italy. He ain't complaining though.

The former 'RHONJ' star recently gave a tour of his modest digs in Salerno, Italy, where he's currently living as he tries to get back to the States amid his deportation case. It's a cozy 1-bedroom, but Joe was happy to take fans through every nook and cranny of the place.

He's got a bedroom, a kitchen with a tiny table, a living room with a couch and TV, a washer (but no dryer), and a toilet with no seat and a bidet nearby. Welcome to Italian living!!!

That's not to say that Joe's griping about his living situation -- if anything, he says it's much better than where he was being detained by ICE ... so he'll take it for now. And besides, Joe lives right next to a gorgeous mountain range. Not too shabby all things considered.

It is interesting though, considering what he was used to about four or five years ago ... when he was living with Teresa and the kids in an upscale mansion in Montville, NJ.

The house above is actually one of the Giudices' only properties they kept when they were in the middle of legal trouble a few years back. It initially went up for sale, but Teresa got to hold onto it in the end. Other properties of theirs were either sold or demolished.