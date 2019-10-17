Joe Giudice Dances, Celebrates Freedom with Family in Italy

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Joe Giudice is taking full advantage of no longer being held behind bars ... by cutting a rug with his mom and brother in Italy.

Joe's family recently held a celebration for him finally being out of prison, and the good vibes were flowing on the dance floor as everyone gathered around to watch the 3 show off their polka moves.

Joe's mom and bro made the trek from New Jersey so they could be there for him when he first arrived after his release from ICE custody last week.

Sources close to Giudice tell TMZ ... he's "doing amazing" staying near Salerno with his extended family -- which includes his grandmother and cousins -- and is talking to Teresa and their kids daily on the phone and via FaceTime.

We're told they will be traveling to visit Joe the first week of November, as well ... and can't wait to be reunited. The trip would have come sooner, but we're told the kids' school schedules delayed it a bit.

The family lawyer, James Leonard, tell us ... "They can’t wait to see each other. They can’t wait to sit down and have dinner as a family for the first time in three and half years. They can’t wait to hug each other for the first time in almost a year and talk and laugh like normal people."

Other than celebrating, we're told Joe's been getting acclimated with his new surroundings and is planning to start the job hunt soon. He's down 55 lbs. from his time in detention thanks to a healthy diet and exercise ... so he's feeling great too.