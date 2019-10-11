Joe Giudice Flying Back to Italy While Awaiting Deportation Ruling

Exclusive Getty

Joe Giudice is bailing from the U.S., because we've learned he's on a flight to Italy -- TODAY!!!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Joe got what he wished for -- a ticket to Rome that leaves the mainland tonight while he awaits the decision on remaining in the United States. BTW ... he's flying economy.

TMZ broke the story ... Joe wants to return to his native land so he can get work and send money back to the States to support his wife, Teresa Giudice, and their 4 daughters ... all of whom live in New Jersey.

A judge signed off on Joe's request to be released from ICE custody and fly to Italy. He's probably getting a 1-way ticket because a judge has already ordered him deported, this after his conviction for conspiracy to commit wire and bankruptcy fraud. He's completed his sentence by serving 36 months but has been in ICE custody since March while he fights deportation.

Rome is clearly way better than ICE custody ... we're certain the food is better.