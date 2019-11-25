'Shark Tank' Contestant Charged in $80,000 Ecstasy Bust
'Shark Tank' Contestant Sinks in $80k Ecstasy Bust
11/25/2019 7:57 AM PT
A man who scored a $100,000 investment on "Shark Tank" might want to invest in a good lawyer, because he was just charged in a massive ecstasy bust.
Joseph Parisi was charged with 9 drug-related offenses after federal agents say he was caught getting ecstasy shipped to his Illinois home from the Netherlands. In total, officials say they seized over 600 grams of ecstasy, 7 grams of mushrooms, cocaine and 65 grams of weed.
The total estimated street value of the drugs is $80,000.
Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.
Parisi and a partner secured a $100,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran for Guard Llama ... a security remote system for people who might be in life-threatening situations. Kevin O'Leary and Barbara battled with dueling offers before the deal was struck.
In total, Parisi was hit with 7 felonies -- including controlled substance trafficking and possession -- and 2 misdemeanors for the weed and drug paraphernalia.
7 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.