'Shark Tank' Contestant Charged in $80,000 Ecstasy Bust

A man who scored a $100,000 investment on "Shark Tank" might want to invest in a good lawyer, because he was just charged in a massive ecstasy bust.

Joseph Parisi was charged with 9 drug-related offenses after federal agents say he was caught getting ecstasy shipped to his Illinois home from the Netherlands. In total, officials say they seized over 600 grams of ecstasy, 7 grams of mushrooms, cocaine and 65 grams of weed.

The total estimated street value of the drugs is $80,000.

Parisi and a partner secured a $100,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran for Guard Llama ... a security remote system for people who might be in life-threatening situations. Kevin O'Leary and Barbara battled with dueling offers before the deal was struck.