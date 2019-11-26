Lewis the Koala Dies Week After Being Rescued from Australian Wildfires

AP

The koala that was saved from massive wildfires in Australia in a dramatic viral video has sadly succumbed to his injuries from the blaze.

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital made the decision to put down the marsupial -- named Ellenborough Lewis -- after inspecting his wounds and burns and determining he would not be able to recover.

The hospital had already been providing Lewis substantial pain relief and had previously warned it was considering putting him to sleep if his injuries were not treatable and were causing suffering.

After euthanizing the koala, the hospital said its "number one goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made."

Lewis shot to internet fame last week in a video showing motorist Toni Doherty running from her car in New South Wales to rescue him as the fires burned all around them. She named the koala after one of her grandkids.

Recent bushfires have tragically claimed the lives of more 350 koalas, according to animal experts, and have raised concerns about Australia's koala population ... which is already considered endangered.

A GoFundMe started by the koala hospital has currently raised over $1.7 million in aid.

Lewis was estimated to be around 14 years old.