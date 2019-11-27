Sports Illustrated Model Jasmine Sanders Serves Up Yams for Thanksgiving

Breaking News

Here's Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders helping us ring in Thanksgiving ... with her butt.

GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!

The 28-year-old model was actually born in Germany, but she was raised in South Carolina and therefore has a deep, deep appreciation for Turkey Day.

So, to celebrate, Jasmine posted this video taking a shower at some rock formation somewhere in a thong bikini ... with the caption, "What’s on your Thanksgiving menu?"

And, THAT is the Thanksgiving connection here.

Oh, you want a sports connection, too? How about this ...

Sanders was recently connected to Phoenix Suns star Kelly Oubre Jr. -- they were holding hands on the way out of Bootsy Bellows nightclub in L.A. back in August.

Kelly said the two never developed into a full-fledged relationship ... which is absolutely RIDICULOUS ... but whatever bro, it's your life. Do you.