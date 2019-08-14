Kelly Oubre Jr. and SI Swim Model Jasmine Sanders Hold Hands Leaving L.A. Club

Backgrid

NBA hooper Kelly Oubre Jr. and smokin' hot Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders are taking things to the next level ... hitting up a West Hollywood hot spot together and packin' on the PDA!!

There have been reports the 2 gorgeous humans have been dating recently ... and judging by these pics of them holding hands while leaving Bootsy Bellows, it's safe to say they don't care to keep things under wraps.

It's one of the hottest new couples as of late -- 23-year-old Oubre is one of the swaggiest athletes in all of sports ... and 28-year-old Sanders was voted SI's Rookie of the Year earlier this month.

No word on how they met, but considering the Phoenix Suns baller is big into fashion ... it seems like a perfect fit to get boo'd up with the model.