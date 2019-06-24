NBA's Kelly Oubre Jr. Goes Shawls to the Wall at Paris Fashion Week

NBA's Kelly Oubre Jr. Shawls to the Wall At Paris Fashion Week

Phoenix Suns baller Kelly Oubre Jr. traded his jersey for some oversized white robes on Sunday ... and it was all in the name of FASHION!!!

The 6'7" hooper was front and center at the Pigalle Paris Spring/Summer show at Paris Men's Fashion Week ... as part of the brand's collab with Converse.

The event had pretty much everything you could ask for -- people in silver head caps, creative director Stephane Ashpool in a wolf mask ... and of course, the prettiest player in the NBA.

Kelly Oubre Jr. walks in his first Paris Fashion Week show, as part of the Converse-Pigalle collab. Just happened. @KELLYOUBREJR pic.twitter.com/VTMUMYG9Pn — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 23, 2019

Oubre is easily one of the most stylish players in the league ... and always takes advantage of every opportunity to show off his unique swag.

Wave Papi thanked Ashpool for the opportunity ... saying "﻿﻿Thank you my brother @stephane_ashpool for allowing me to be apart of your vision. Thank you for bringing ART back to Fashion. Amazing Show."

Your move, Russell Westbrook ...