NFL's Jeremiah Trotter Tells Stephen F. Austin To Party Like Hell After Duke Win

Stephen F. Austin should go freakin' crazy after upsetting Duke ... so says its most famous alum, Jeremiah Trotter -- who tells TMZ Sports he wants the players to party like hell!!!

"Yo, enjoy the moment," the ex-NFL linebacker says. "Enjoy the moment. Celebrate. You don't get opportunities like that all the time!"

We spoke with the former Philadelphia Eagles star who attended SFA back in the 1990s ... and he says as far he knows, the win over Duke on Tuesday was the school's biggest moment.

And, when we asked what his advice would be to the team ... he said the players should enjoy it!!!

But, Trotter added there's got to be a limit on the partying ... telling us, "Once you've finished celebrating, then it's time to get back to work!"