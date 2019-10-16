'NSYNC's JC Chasez Approves Seahawks' 'Bye Bye Bye' TD Celebration

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

It ain't no lie ... that "Bye Bye Bye"-inspired TD celebration the Seahawks pulled off has 'NSYNC's stamp of approval ... 'cause JC Chasez tells TMZ Sports he loved the tribute!!

'Hawks players Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaron Brown and David Moore pulled off what might be the best TD celly of the 2019 season after Brown scored during last week's win over the Browns.

The Seahawks really pulled out the NSYNC “Bye Bye Bye” dance in the end zone 😂 pic.twitter.com/4anPJruGRr — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 13, 2019 @ComplexSports

The guys perfectly copied the uber-popular boy band's choreography from their 2000 mega-hit ... so when we saw Chasez out at Alfred Coffee in Studio City, we had to get him to weigh in on their moves.

"I thought it was fun," JC tells us. "It was great to see."

As for whether the players perform an encore of the viral performance or take on another smash hit from the band's discography ... JC leaves it up to them.