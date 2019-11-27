Obamas Wish Everyone a Happy Thanksgiving With Adorable Family Pic

Barack Obama and his family are wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving ... sending good vibes with an super sweet family photo.

Michelle just shared this never-before-seen family pic ... and everyone's looking quite fashionable.

Barry O's chilling in a buttondown shirt and some khaki slacks, Sasha's glowing in a slender black dress, Malia's beaming in a lilac getup and Michelle's one proud mama. Talk about #FamilyGoals.

The Obamas sure look happy and healthy ... so Barack and co. have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Getty

As for the timing of the photo ... looks like it was taken back when Sasha went to her high school prom. A couple pics surfaced after the event, but this is the first we've seen of the whole fam together.