Obamas Wish Everyone a Happy Thanksgiving With Adorable Family Pic
11/27/2019 3:09 PM PT
Barack Obama and his family are wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving ... sending good vibes with an super sweet family photo.
Michelle just shared this never-before-seen family pic ... and everyone's looking quite fashionable.
Barry O's chilling in a buttondown shirt and some khaki slacks, Sasha's glowing in a slender black dress, Malia's beaming in a lilac getup and Michelle's one proud mama. Talk about #FamilyGoals.
The Obamas sure look happy and healthy ... so Barack and co. have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
As for the timing of the photo ... looks like it was taken back when Sasha went to her high school prom. A couple pics surfaced after the event, but this is the first we've seen of the whole fam together.
This photo is giving us all the feels, and we can't wait for the official Obama holiday card!!!
