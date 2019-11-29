Noah Jupe's Contracts for 'Honey Boy' and 'Ford v Ferrari' Differ Greatly

Exclusive Getty

Christmas might come early for the kid who plays the young version of Shia Labeouf in "Honey Boy" ... if he lands some major award nominations, and he's already got the buzz.

Noah Jupe -- the 14-year-old costar of the film based on Shia's life -- didn't get paid much for working on the movie, by Hollywood standards anyway. According to his minor's contract -- obtained by TMZ -- he only made $6,570 for 3 weeks on the job ... but there's a huge upside.

Jupe can pocket an additional $25,000 if he's nominated for a Golden Globe for acting when the noms are announced December 9. If he wins ... he gets $50k. Talk about a stocking stuffer!

It's even better for The Academy Awards -- Noah gets $50k if he's nominated for an acting Oscar and $100k if he takes it home.

More good news for Jupe -- he's also got a big role in the hit movie, "Ford v Ferrari" ... and we know he banked on the blockbuster that's currently in theaters.

According to his contract, Noah got paid $200k to star as Christian Bale's son ... and can earn up to $200k in bonuses based on box office milestones. Considering the film's already earned millions more than its budget in just a couple weeks ... seems like good odds he'll score some bonus cash.