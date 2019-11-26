Millie Bobby Brown Banking Over $6 Million to Play Enola Holmes

Exclusive Getty

Millie Bobby Brown's bank account is about to get even bigger ... because the 15-year-old actress is raking in more than $6 MILLION for her next big-screen role.

If ya didn't hear, Millie landed the titular role of Enola Holmes in the upcoming movie franchise about Sherlock Holmes' much younger sister -- who becomes a private detective herself.

According to her minor's contract -- obtained by TMZ -- the teenager gets $6.1 mil to star in the film but could fetch up to an $800k bonus if it performs well at the box office.

Oh, she also gets a producer credit, which comes with an additional base pay of $500k -- and her contract allows for her to travel via private jet. A-list move for MBB!!!

It gets better too ... if there's a sequel, Millie will bank another $7.5 million, at the very minimum. Now that's how you take a ten and turn it up to Eleven.

As we've reported ... huge salaries are becoming par for the course for the "Stranger Things" kids, but Brown's taking a huge step ahead of the rest with this fat payday.