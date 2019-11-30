Kane Believes He Should Be In WWE Hall of Fame, And He's Right!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

He's won the WWE Heavyweight belt, the Intercontinental title, the tag-team belt and he's a REAL-LIFE mayor -- but there's one more title Kane wants, WWE Hall of Famer!

Here's the deal ... since Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs has been wrestling in the WWE for 24 YEARS (since 1995) we asked him who should get the next nod for the WWE HOF.

"Maybe me, I don't know," Jacobs told us with a smile in NYC ... "Yeah, we'll see!"

Maybe me? ABSOLUTELY YOU!

Of course, he deserves to be enshrined with the greatest WWE superstars of all time ... joining legends like Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and more.

The issue ... Kane is still an active wrestler and even held (briefly) the 24/7 title back in September.