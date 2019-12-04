Jesse Williams Gets Daughter on Her Birthday, Despite Ex's Yoga Excuse

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Jesse Williams will be allowed to be with his kid for her bday -- but he had to fight with his ex over it ... who tried positioning things in her favor with yoga.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star won his latest legal battle against ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, after she refused to let their 5-year-old daughter, Sadie, be with her pops this weekend to celebrate her 6th birthday ... even though Jesse insisted it was his turn under their agreement.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jesse argued that Aryn would still get to be with Sadie for most of her bday (Dec. 6), and all he wanted was for mom to drop Sadie off with him at 6 PM, like usual, and let Sadie hang out 'til he could drop her back off Monday. NBD, right?

WRONG ... at least according to Aryn, who argued in her own court docs that SHE actually deserved to keep Sadie this weekend 'cause she recently missed some mother-daughter time with her due to a work trip she recently had to take -- and wants to make up for it now.

Turns out, that work trip was a yoga retreat in India ... which Jesse lays out as something that's seemingly unrelated to work at all. He lists the classes attended -- like "Tea Break," "Tour of Dalai Lama's Residence" and "Finding Your Purpose" -- and calls BS on her excuse.

The reason he's so against Sadie staying home with mom on his weekend ... he says he had a full weekend of plans lined up for her birthday -- a Disney trip, a Nutcracker play, etc.

Welp, the court sided with Jesse. A judge wrote they couldn't see the connection between Aryn's yoga trip and work ... and insisted she could make up her time at another date.