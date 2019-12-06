Ex-Shady Records Rapper Obie Trice Arrested for Felony Assault

Exclusive

Rapper Obie Trice is in real trouble, no gimmick, after cops busted him for felony assault with a gun and violating a restraining order.

Trice was booked early Friday morning in Oakland County, Michigan on 2 charges, and is still locked up. The charges include aggravated felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective order.

It's currently unclear who he assaulted and the circumstances leading to his arrest. His bail's been set at $16,900.

Trice was a big part of Eminem's heyday -- he signed to Shady Records in 2000 -- and contributed to songs on the "8 Mile" soundtrack, the D12 album "Devil's Night" ... and of course, had the famous opening line to Em's "Without Me."

He left Shady and started his own record label, Black Market Entertainment, in 2010.